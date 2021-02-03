Adult craft clubThe virtual Adult Craft Club hosted by Stoughton Public Library is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
This month’s project is “Find your Zen: Yoga Headband.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled for March 4 with registration open on Feb. 18 and the theme is “Peace, Love, and Basket Weaving.”
For information call 873-6281.
‘Honey, I Shrunk the Galaxy’Jim Lattis who holds a Ph.D. in History of Science from University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold a virtual presentation on the size of the Milky Way Galaxy at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Beginning with the astronomical debates of the 1920s, this talk will show how astronomers established key features that underpin the modern concept of a galaxy, an event description states.
For information, visit the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s website at stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Health seriesEdgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series starting Feb. 9.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from Feb. 9 until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is Feb. 23.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Male urinary discomfort presentationA virtual presentation from Stoughton Health and urologist Dr. Nathan Moore will focus on men’s urinary discomfort at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
BPH or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, an enlarged prostate, is a common condition as men age causing a variety of uncomfortable urinary symptoms. The virtual class will discuss lowering urinary tract symptoms and treatment options such as the Urolift System, according to an event description.
To register visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.”
For information, call 877-3485 or visit stoughtonhealth.com.
‘Zoom Room for Teens’Each Thursday teens are welcome to join a new “Zoom Room” with library staff.
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. each Thursday through Feb. 25.
Each week library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room on Thursday, Feb. 11 is virtual art collage.
The theme for Feb. 18, session is words, texting couplets and picture based poetry; and Feb. 25 is music.
For information, contact storef@stolib.org.
Memory CafeA virtual Memory Cafe will be held from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
A Memory Cafe is a place where individuals with memory loss and their care partners can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. The Memory Cafe encourages friendship and acceptance, and participants can share conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Each meeting the group gathers to socialize and do brain enhancing activities.
This month’s theme will be “Love Stories.”
For information, and to register contact 843-3444 or teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
‘The Leif Erikson movement’Livsreise is hosting a virtual presentation titled “Iver Kalnes and the Leif Erikson movement” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Iver M.Kalnes, the grandfather of the presenter Ron Larson, was deeply involved in the movement initiated by Rasmus B. Anderson to recognize Oct. 9 as Leif Erikson Day. This day was to honor Leif Erikson, as the true founder of America, not Columbus, according to an event description.
Rasmus B Anderson born in 1848 in Albion, Dane County to Norwegian immigrants.
In addition to being related to Kalnes, Larson is an author, historian and Livsreise volunteer.
For information, visit livsreise.org.
Teen talksThe Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.
The informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, will discuss “Racism/Anti-racism: Teens Speak Up.”
The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Feb. 18.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is hot roast beef dinner and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
‘Love starts here’The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.