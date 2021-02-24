City of Stoughton
Photo by Amber Levenhagen

‘Zoom Room for Teens’

The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is music.

For information, contact storefstolib.org.

Blood drive

A blood drive is being held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Stoughton Community Lake View Church, 2220 Lincoln Ave.

Appointments are not required but preferred.

For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org

All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting

Free CPR classes

Stoughton Health is hosting free compression-only CPR classes from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Friday, Feb. 26, the Stoughton Health website states.

Participants are required to call 877-3485 to schedule a one-on-one appointment for the 20-minute class, located at the Community Health and Wellness Center.

Compression-only CPR is a form of CPR that does not use rescue breaths, the website states. It can keep blood circulating to organs until EMS personnel can apply live-saving measures like an automatic external defibrillator, the website states.

For more information, visit stoughtonhealth.com

Yoga for healthcare workers

Stoughton Yoga is hosting a free one-hour yoga class for healthcare workers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The in-person class will be taking place at the Stoughton Yoga studio at 101 Silverado Drive.

The class is limited to healthcare workers to show appreciation for their work, the Stoughton Yoga website states.

This is a yin class, which is a calm, slow style of yoga to target deep connective tissues, the website states.

Email info@stoughtonyoga.org to register for free.

Senior center meal drive up

The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, March 4.

Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is chicken cordon bleu and rice pilaf

Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, March 3.

The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks. The next meal pick up is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 and has a menu of Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.

For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.

Adult craft club

Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March, 4.

This month’s project is “Peace, Love, and Basket Weaving.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.

Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.

On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.

The next Craft Club is scheduled Thursday, April 1 and is titled “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” Registration opens Thursday, March 18.

For information call 873-6281.

Power of attorney

Join Stoughton City Alder and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jean Ligocki to learn how you can easily complete your own power of attorney for healthcare using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.

The virtual event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.

Completing a power of attorney for healthcare lets you select, ahead of time, the individual you want to make healthcare decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions, an event description states.

This workshop is recommended for anyone 18 years old or older.

To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com.

ACL injury discussion

Learn about the factors that increase your risk of an ACL injury with, Dr. Ashish M. Rawal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

The virtual event is presented by Rawal who is an orthopedic surgeon and certified in sports medicine

They will discuss the injury treatment options and how to prevent ACL injuries from occurring, according to an event description. Dr.

For information and to register, visit stoughtonhealth.com or call 877-3485.

‘Love starts here’

The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.

The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.

All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.

The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.

Health series

Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series March 9.

The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.

Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The next health series presentation is March 23.

For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.

On going events

Volunteer tax assistance

People needing help filing their 2020 taxes can enlist the assistance of local volunteers.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free tax-filing service through the state Department of Revenue, is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 6 until April 10 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.

To participate, people can come to the fire station and pick up a packet from the volunteers. The packet will have a checklist of the necessary information the participant needs to file their taxes. Once the packet is complete, participants can return to the fire station with the packet so the preparers can file it.

The program focuses on helping seniors and people with low incomes.

QiGong Online Classes

Jo Chern of Five Element QiGong leads virtual QiGong classes.

For more information, visit fiveelementqigong.net and email Jo at: jochern5@gmail.com

Are you ‘board?’

The library now has board games available to check out.

The board games vary in recommended ages from 8 to 14.

Most of the collection can be viewed at the Board Game Geek page on the library’s website.

Other game kits available for check out are Dungeons and Dragons Essential Kit and Dungeons and Dragons Starter Kit.

The loan period for these board games is two weeks and they can be renewed. These items must be checked out and returned to the Stoughton Public Library.

For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.

Personal essentials pantry open

Stoughton’s personal essential pantry, located at 343 E. Main Street remains open.

Customers are required to place a request for needed items at 982-7174 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays. During this time customers will be required to provide contact information and make a pick-up appointment between 1 to 5 p.m. on the first or third Thursday of each month.

Customers are expected to bring a photo I.D., wear a mask and social distance during pick-up appointments.

Each household can pick-up pre-ordered products once a month.

For more information, visit pepstoughton.org or call 982-7174

Library computers by appointment

Appointments are available for library computers in 90-minute slots from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The computers are available for regular uses such as printing, scanning and using library software. Patrons can bring their own devices and use the wireless internet, but the same rules will be applied.

If the available times can not be accomodated, library staff ask that patrons contact the library to find another time.

For information or to make a reservation, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic has office hours available the first Tuesday and third Thursday of every month at 1520 Vernon St.

Appointments are available for all adults without health insurance in Stoughton and the surrounding areas.

To schedule your appointment call 205-0505.

Curbside crafts

The library is offering curbside crafts for children 2-10 years old. The projects are geared towards preschoolers ages 2-4 and elementary age children 5-10.

The crafts for elementary children includes things like making bookmarks.

To reserve a kit email email storef@stolib.org or call the library at 873-6281.