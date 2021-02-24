‘Zoom Room for Teens’
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is music.
For information, contact storefstolib.org.
Blood drive
A blood drive is being held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Stoughton Community Lake View Church, 2220 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are not required but preferred.
For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting
Free CPR classes
Stoughton Health is hosting free compression-only CPR classes from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Friday, Feb. 26, the Stoughton Health website states.
Participants are required to call 877-3485 to schedule a one-on-one appointment for the 20-minute class, located at the Community Health and Wellness Center.
Compression-only CPR is a form of CPR that does not use rescue breaths, the website states. It can keep blood circulating to organs until EMS personnel can apply live-saving measures like an automatic external defibrillator, the website states.
For more information, visit stoughtonhealth.com
Yoga for healthcare workers
Stoughton Yoga is hosting a free one-hour yoga class for healthcare workers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The in-person class will be taking place at the Stoughton Yoga studio at 101 Silverado Drive.
The class is limited to healthcare workers to show appreciation for their work, the Stoughton Yoga website states.
This is a yin class, which is a calm, slow style of yoga to target deep connective tissues, the website states.
Email info@stoughtonyoga.org to register for free.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, March 4.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is chicken cordon bleu and rice pilaf
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, March 3.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks. The next meal pick up is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 and has a menu of Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March, 4.
This month’s project is “Peace, Love, and Basket Weaving.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled Thursday, April 1 and is titled “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” Registration opens Thursday, March 18.
For information call 873-6281.
Power of attorney
Join Stoughton City Alder and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jean Ligocki to learn how you can easily complete your own power of attorney for healthcare using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.
The virtual event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Completing a power of attorney for healthcare lets you select, ahead of time, the individual you want to make healthcare decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions, an event description states.
This workshop is recommended for anyone 18 years old or older.
To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com.
ACL injury discussion
Learn about the factors that increase your risk of an ACL injury with, Dr. Ashish M. Rawal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
The virtual event is presented by Rawal who is an orthopedic surgeon and certified in sports medicine
They will discuss the injury treatment options and how to prevent ACL injuries from occurring, according to an event description. Dr.
For information and to register, visit stoughtonhealth.com or call 877-3485.
‘Love starts here’
The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series March 9.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is March 23.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.