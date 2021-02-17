‘5 steps to healthier heart’Stoughton Health Exercise Physiologist Brianna O’Neil will share tips on how you can improve your heart health during a virtual presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
She will talk about increasing activity, improving diet, quitting smoking, getting more sleep and controlling stress, according to an event description.
To sign up for the virtual event, visit stoughtonhealth.com.
‘Zoom Room for Teens’Each Thursday teens are welcome to join a new “Zoom Room” with library staff.
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. each Thursday through Feb. 25.
Each week library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room on Thursday, Feb. 18 is words, texting couplets and picture based poetry. The theme for Feb. 25 is music.
For information, contact storef@stolib.org.
Book giveaway postponedThe Stoughton Public Library’s book giveaway has been postponed.
The event scheduled for Feb. 8-20, will be rescheduled to a future date which is unknown at this time. Once scheduled, the new date will be posted on the library’s website.
The library, 304 S. Fourth St., gave away 197 books in October and 258 in December.
For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Feb. 18.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is hot roast beef dinner and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Blood driveStoughton Health is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy B.
Appointments are required and participants are expected to wear a mask.
To sign up go to: bloodcenter.org and click on the red DONATE button or call (800) 747-5401 x4128.
You are eligible to donate if you haven’t donated blood since Dec. 25. Staff ask participants to eat prior to the donation and bring a photo ID.
All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a Blood Center T-shirt or an e-gift card.
For information, visit bloodcenter.org
Page TurnersAn adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
This month’s book is “ The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Health seriesEdgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series Feb. 23.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is March 9.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Blood driveA blood drive is being held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Stoughton Community Lake View Church, 2220 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are not required but preferred.
For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting
Adult craft clubRegistration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March, 4.
This month’s project is “Peace, Love, and Basket Weaving.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled Thursday, April 1 and is titled “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” Registration opens Thursday, March 18.
For information call 873-6281.
‘Love starts here’The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.