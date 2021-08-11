Duct Tape + Donuts10 a.m., Thursday, August 12
Teens — bring your creativity and appetite to the Green Space at Inkworks across the street from the library. We will munch on donuts and make stuff out of duct tape. Ages 11-16. No registration required.
For information visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon, and the menu is: Chicken salad croissant, salad, fruit, and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Ladies Night Out 20213:30-9 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Ladies Night Out An event hosted by Christ Lutheran. Tickets are on sale at Nordic Nook, Spry Whimsy, The UPS Store, and at Christ Lutheran or the day of the event at Chorus Public House, Viking Brew Pub or Nauti Norske. Proceeds from Ladies Night Out are donated to Seniors in Need, START (Stoughton Area Resource Team), and HATS (Housing Advocacy Team of Stoughton) because “Everyone deserves a place to hang their hat.”
The fun begins at three locations; The Chorus Public House, Viking Brew Pub and Nauti Norske and ends at the Chorus Public House.
Pick up your map and goody bag starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Chorus Public House or 4:30–5:30 p.m. at Viking Brew Pub or Nauti Norske.
Visit all participating businesses and earn raffle tickets.
There will be a scavenger hunt – one item to be found at each location. Also a map to get stamped at each business.
You may win one of over 50 prizes. This year you need not be present to win.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley to hear about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
More information can be found on stoughtonsenior center.com.
Godspell in the ParkBring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a night of live theatre in the park. Stephen Shwartz’s classic musical Godspell will be presented August 13-15 at 7 p.m. in Veterans park off of Page Street. Picnics welcome.
Stuff the Bus with Stoughton Lions ClubThe Stoughton Lions Club will be teaming up with the Stoughton area School District to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies and books from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 14 at Walmart.
All donations are distributed through the Stoughton Area School District. This year, the district has a high need for headphones, earbuds and binders. They are also in need of younger student backpacks, scissors and colored pencils.
People can drop off donations at other locations: One Community Bank, the Blackhawk Community Credit Union, the Stoughton Lifetime Family Dentistry at 101 W. Main St, the Stoughton Garden Center and at the Stoughton City Hall.
For more information or to get involved with the Stoughton Lions Club, contact Mike Niedfeldt at 608-513-6306.
Free Comic Book Day9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 14
Children, teens, and adults: stop by the library to pick up some free comics. They also have free make-and-take comics kits for ages 6-10 and 11-16. Supplies are limited and will be given out first-come, first-serve.
‘Elsewhere: Through Night & Wind’3-8:30 p.m., Saturday, August 14
The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns to the Stoughton Opera House featuring 10 artful classical musicians and two fresh programs. Featuring the songs of Clara Schumann and Franz Schubert in new arrangements for mezzo soprano and strings by composer Micah Behr, alongside magical works by Robert Schumann, Emilie Mayer, and W. A. Mozart, Elsewhere evokes a magical evening. Listeners will be brought on an enchanted journey as they pass through the dark and mysterious night and emerge into the warmth of day.
The Snail and the Whale — a children’s storytime with live music1 and 2 p.m., Sunday, August 15
Bjoin Park, East Wilson Street
Tickets are free, please reserve a time slot at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com
Each time slot will feature distanced seating for up to four family units at a time with a retelling of The Snail and The Whale by Julia Donaldson and Illustrator Axel Scheffler. Festival musicians will add the magic of live music to carry imaginations deeper into the epic tale of the Snail and the Whale.
Preplan for Peace of Mind Seminar11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Join Gunderson Funeral Home for their Preplan for Peace of Mind Seminar.
Families preplan in order to: Document their own personal wishes, make decisions together, remove burden from family members, pay today’s prices and stop inflation, protect against emotional overspending, make affordable monthly payments, avoid unexpected funeral costs.
Call to reserve your spot for the lunch seminar: 608-640-3881.
Held at Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Drive.