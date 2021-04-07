Volunteer tax assistance
People needing help filing their 2020 taxes can enlist the assistance of local volunteers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free tax-filing service through the state Department of Revenue, is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 6 until April 10 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
To participate, people can come to the fire station and pick up a packet from the volunteers. The packet will have a checklist of the necessary information the participant needs to file their taxes. Once the packet is complete, participants can return to the fire station with the packet so the preparers can file it.
The program focuses on helping seniors and people with low incomes.
Thursdays with Murder
The “Thursdays with Murder” book discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The theme is Mysterious Archeologists so participants can choose from Elizabeth Peters’ “Crocodile on the Sandbank” (Amelia Peabody series) and/or Elly Griffith’s, “Crossing Places” (Ruth Galloway series).
The link to participate is https://zoom.us/j/94738957118.
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries, an event description states. Attendees will not always read the same title but will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, April 8.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is baked chicken and au gratin potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, April 7.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks. The next meal drive up is scheduled for April 22, with beef stroganoff and mashed potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guests, Stoughton Utilities director Jill Weiss and public works director Brett Hebert, for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 9. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until 12 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Community expo starts April 8
The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce will hold a hybrid Stoughton Area Community Expo from April 8 through April 17.
Expo visitors are able to connect with local businesses to learn about what services they offer, and some will have giveaways and raffle prizes.
For information, call the chamber at 873-7912 or visit the chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.
The Stoughton Courier Hub is a sponsor of this event.
Anne Frank and Dita Kraus presentation set for April 8
Join the Stoughton Area Senior Center as Michael Hecht presents a personal journey referencing “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank, and the “Librarian of Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe about the experience of real-life Auschwitz survivor, Dita Kraus.
The online presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Hecht will weave personal anecdotes throughout the presentation he said, including how Superman and the Wizard of Oz relate to Jewish history.
Register by filling out and submitting the online registration form, bit.ly/mhapril821.
Applications due April 9 for library trustee
The Stoughton Public Library Board is also seeking a Stoughton High School student to serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees.
Gain valuable experience and help shape the future of your library and your community! Sophomores and juniors will be given preference, but anyone in grades 9-12 is encouraged to fill out an application.
Application and position description available here. Application deadline is April 9.
Plan commission
At 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, the plan commission will hold their monthly meeting.
Agenda items for the meeting have not been finalized but the meeting is expected to have a public hearing for the mobile vending zoning ordinance amendment and a plan approval for a multi tenant building at 2501 Jackson St., Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator for the city wrote to the Hub in an email.
Blood drives
A blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 825 S Van Buren St. Another is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
River and Trails Earth Day Clean-up
The annual Earth Day Clean-Up will take place, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Meet at the Pedestrian Bridge on Division St. for maps and clean-up assignments to clean up Stoughton’s rivers and trails.
Bring rakes, masks and gloves, garbage bags will be provided, an event description states.
For information, call 873-6746.