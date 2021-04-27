Pop-up outdoor library
People can browse Stoughton Public Library’s popular books and DVDs outdoors from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
The Pop-Up outdoor library will take place in the parking lot at 304 South Fourth St. People should bring a mask and a library card.
The event is weather permitting and will have extra materials for teens.
For information, call 608-873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
Opera House Live
Courtney Hartman will be joining live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for Episode #9 of Almost Live from the Stoughton Opera House.
As always, this show will be free and beamed directly to your personal devices from the Opera House stage.
Visit www.stoughtonoperahouse.com/live-video and click on the link to be sent to our YouTube show — you can also watch previous Opera House shows if you missed them.
Construction open house
City staff and project engineers are holding an informational session for 2021 road construction projects at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
The open house will cover projects in central Stoughton. They include Nygaard Street, Roby Road and Lincoln Avenue, with most projects having temporary road closures and detours.
For questions contact the director of planning and development, Rodney Scheel at 608-873-6619 or rjscheel@ci.stoughton.wi.us.
‘The Foundation’
The Stoughton Public Library’s science fiction and fantasy book group will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
This month’s theme is “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler
Visit the library’s website for information stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
This month’s theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, May 6
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is : Chicken breast stuffed w/ cream cheese and bacon, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower salad, fruit, roll and dessert
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, May 5
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
‘Medicare 101’
People wanting to know more about medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
‘Feeling dizzy?’
Are you feeling lightheaded, off balance or dizzy?
Stoughton Health Physical Therapist Jenni Ballweg will virtually discuss the common causes of lightheadedness, balance impairments and dizziness from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Ballweg will discuss some common causes such as your vestibular system, your body’s balance system in the inner ear.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until noon Thursday, May 13.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Free Skin Screenings
Dr. Aaron Schwaab of Stoughton Health, is providing free skin screenings to the public from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
To register for a free screening, please contact Stoughton Health at (608) 877-3485.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Lake View Church, St. Ann’s School, 324 North Harrison St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
People who donate in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane and receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).