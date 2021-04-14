‘Zoom Room for Teens’
Each Thursday teens are welcome to join a new “Zoom Room” with library staff.
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Each week library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is “Paint and Plant Project.
The virtual link is https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.
For information, contact storef@stolib.org.
Community expo ends April 17
The annual Community Expos is ending soon.
The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce is holding a hybrid Stoughton Area Community Expo until April 17.
Expo visitors are able to connect with local businesses to learn about what services they offer, and some will have giveaways and raffle prizes.
For information, call the chamber at 873-7912 or visit the chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.
The Stoughton Courier Hub is a sponsor of this event.
‘Stop Suffering from GERD’
Stoughton Health Board Certified General Surgeon Dr. Aaron Schwaab will have a virtual presentation on GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Symptoms can include sore throat, heartburn, chest pain, belching and asthma.
He will discuss the LINX procedure that could be a solution for GERD and may end your long-term dependence on medication, an event description states.
For information visit stoughtonhealth.com.
Teen talks
The Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.
The informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, will discuss “Mental Health.”
The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series April 20 and the topic is “importance of sleep.”
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Adult craft club
Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Registration opens April 22.
This month’s theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, April 22.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is beef stroganoff and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, April 21.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
River and Trails Earth Day Clean-up
The annual Earth Day Clean-Up will take place, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Meet at the Pedestrian Bridge on Division St. for maps and clean-up assignments to clean up Stoughton’s rivers and trails.
Bring rakes, masks and gloves, garbage bags will be provided, an event description states.
For information, call 873-6746.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
This month’s book is “There There” by Tommy Orange.; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.