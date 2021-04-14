City of Stoughton
‘Zoom Room for Teens’

Each Thursday teens are welcome to join a new “Zoom Room” with library staff.

The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Each week library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is “Paint and Plant Project.

The virtual link is https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.

For information, contact storef@stolib.org.

Community expo ends April 17

The annual Community Expos is ending soon.

The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce is holding a hybrid Stoughton Area Community Expo until April 17.

Expo visitors are able to connect with local businesses to learn about what services they offer, and some will have giveaways and raffle prizes.

For information, call the chamber at 873-7912 or visit the chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.

The Stoughton Courier Hub is a sponsor of this event.

‘Stop Suffering from GERD’

Stoughton Health Board Certified General Surgeon Dr. Aaron Schwaab will have a virtual presentation on GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Symptoms can include sore throat, heartburn, chest pain, belching and asthma.

He will discuss the LINX procedure that could be a solution for GERD and may end your long-term dependence on medication, an event description states.

For information visit stoughtonhealth.com.

Teen talks

The Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.

The informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, will discuss “Mental Health.”

The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.

For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.

Health series

Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series April 20 and the topic is “importance of sleep.”

The series takes place at 1:30 p.m.

For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.

Adult craft club

Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

Registration opens April 22.

This month’s theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.

Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.

On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.

For information call 873-6281.

Senior center meal drive up

The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, April 22.

Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is beef stroganoff and mashed potatoes.

Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, April 21.

The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.

For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.

River and Trails Earth Day Clean-up

The annual Earth Day Clean-Up will take place, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Meet at the Pedestrian Bridge on Division St. for maps and clean-up assignments to clean up Stoughton’s rivers and trails.

Bring rakes, masks and gloves, garbage bags will be provided, an event description states.

For information, call 873-6746.

Blood drive

A blood drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.

Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.

Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.

To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Page Turners

An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

This month’s book is “There There” by Tommy Orange.; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.

The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.

For information, call 873-6281.

Ongoing events

QiGong Online Classes

Jo Chern of Five Element QiGong leads virtual QiGong classes.

For more information, visit fiveelementqigong.net and email Jo at: jochern5@gmail.com

Are you ‘board?’

The library now has board games available to check out.

The board games vary in recommended ages from 8 to 14.

Most of the collection can be viewed at the Board Game Geek page on the library’s website.

Other game kits available for check out are Dungeons and Dragons Essential Kit and Dungeons and Dragons Starter Kit.

The loan period for these board games is two weeks and they can be renewed. These items must be checked out and returned to the Stoughton Public Library.

For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.

Library computers by appointment

Appointments are available for library computers in 90-minute slots from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The computers are available for regular uses such as printing, scanning and using library software. Patrons can bring their own devices and use the wireless internet, but the same rules will be applied.

If the available times can not be accomodated, library staff ask that patrons contact the library to find another time.

For information or to make a reservation, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.

Curbside crafts

The library is offering curbside crafts for children 2-10 years old. The projects are geared towards preschoolers ages 2-4 and elementary age children 5-10.

The crafts for elementary children includes things like making bookmarks.

To reserve a kit email email storef@stolib.org or call the library at 873-6281.

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic has office hours available the first Tuesday and third Thursday of every month at 1520 Vernon St.

Appointments are available for all adults without health insurance in Stoughton and the surrounding areas.

To schedule your appointment call 205-0505.