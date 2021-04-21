Opera House Live
The Iowans will be joining live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22 for Episode #8 of Almost Live from the Stoughton Opera House.
As always, this show will be free and beamed directly to your personal devices from the Opera House stage.
Visit www.stoughtonoperahouse.com/live-video and click on the link to be sent to our YouTube show — you can also watch previous Opera House shows if you missed them.
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Registration opens April 22.
This month’s theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, April 22.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is beef stroganoff and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, April 21.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Livsreise to host Norwegian textile presentation
The virtual event titled, “Warmth and Color: Traditional Norwegian Coverlets” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Participants should register ahead at livsresie.org to save a spot and receive a link to the presentation.
The presentation will be led by Laurann Gilbertson, who is the chief curator at the Vesterheim Museum located in Decorah, Iowa. Gilbertson will discuss the history of wool coverlets, which were used for functional, decorative and ceremonial purposes.
The presentation will include many images from Vesterheim’s collection of coverlets as well as some from the Livereise.
For more information, visit livsreise.org.
River and Trails Earth Day Clean-up
The annual Earth Day Clean-Up will take place, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Meet at the Pedestrian Bridge on Division St. for maps and clean-up assignments to clean up Stoughton’s rivers and trails.
Bring rakes, masks and gloves.
For information, call 873-6746.
Medication, sharps collection
People looking to dispose of unused medication and used needles can drop by the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E. Main St., next week.
Participants can use this free drive-through service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. All those making drop-offs must wear a mask, according to the event description.
Medications should be brought in original containers with personal information crossed out, while sharps should be dropped off in registered containers or thick plastic detergent bottles.
People can bring prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, pet medication and sharps.
For more information, visit stoughtonwellness.org.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
This month’s book is “There There” by Tommy Orange.; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
START billboard design contest
To celebrate 20 years of serving the Stoughton community, START wants to know what being a good neighbor means to you.
START is holding a billboard design contest that will run through Wednesday, April 28. Interested participants should submit an original design that illustrates the question “What Being a Good Neighbor Means to You?” and participants should email the design in PDF, jpeg or image form to startstoughton@gmail.com.
Submissions can also be mailed to START at 1520 Vernon St.
For more information about the organization and contest, visit startstoughton.org.
Take charge of your health
Stoughton Health is offering an online workshop about taking charge of your health from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
In this workshop series, Amy Crull, certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Reiki Practitioner Teacher and Yoga Teacher, will provide helpful information on how to proactively take charge of your health. She will cover a variety of topics over four weeks including nutrition, exercise, meditation, sleep and stress management.For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com