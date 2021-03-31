Volunteer tax assistance
People needing help filing their 2020 taxes can enlist the assistance of local volunteers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free tax-filing service through the state Department of Revenue, is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 6 until April 10 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
To participate, people can come to the fire station and pick up a packet from the volunteers. The packet will have a checklist of the necessary information the participant needs to file their taxes. Once the packet is complete, participants can return to the fire station with the packet so the preparers can file it.
The program focuses on helping seniors and people with low incomes.
Adult craft club
Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
This month’s project is “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit. Registration opens March 18.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 6 and the theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” Registration for the May club opens April 22.
For information call 873-6281.
Leg vein seminar through Stoughton Health
A virtual leg vein seminar is expected to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
The varicose veins and spider vein seminar is expected to be presented by general surgeon Dr. Aaron Schwaab. He will discuss outpatient vein treatment that can alleviate varicose veins or spider veins.
To register for the events visit stoughtonhealth.com and find “classes and events.”
For information, call 877-3485.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series April 6 and the topic is “importance of sleep.”
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is April 20, and the topic is “proper ways to bend and life.”.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
‘The Foundation’
The Stoughton Public Library’s science fiction and fantasy book group will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
This month’s theme is Focus on Contemporary Authors: Alastair Reynolds.
Visit the library’s website for information stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
‘Take Charge of Your Health’
Join Amy Crull, certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Reiki Practitioner Teacher and Yoga
Teacher, for a free four-week series that will provide helpful information on how to proactively take charge of your health. She will cover a variety of topics including nutrition, exercise, meditation, sleep and stress management.
The series of four classes will start on Wednesday, April 7 from noon to 1 p.m. and will end on Wednesday, April 28.
To register for the events visit stoughtonhealth.com and find “classes and events.”
For information, call 877-3485.
Thursdays with Murder
The “Thursdays with Murder” book discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The theme is Mysterious Archeologists so participants can choose from Elizabeth Peters’ “Crocodile on the Sandbank” (Amelia Peabody series) and/or Elly Griffith’s, “Crossing Places” (Ruth Galloway series).
The link to participate is https://zoom.us/j/94738957118.
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries, an event description states. Attendees will not always read the same title but will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guests, Stoughton
Utilities director Jill Weiss and public works director Brett Hebert, for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 9. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until 12 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonsenior center.com.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, April 8.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is baked chicken and au gratin potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, April 7.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks. The next meal drive up is scheduled for April 22, with beef stroganoff and mashed potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Applications due April 9 for library trustee
The Stoughton Public Library Board is also seeking a Stoughton High School student to serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees.
Gain valuable experience and help shape the future of your library and your community! Sophomores and juniors will be given preference, but anyone in grades 9-12 is encouraged to fill out an application.
Application and position description available on the library’s website. Application deadline is April 9.
Easter bake fundraiser
Second Chance Animal Advocates is holding an Easter bake fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at 1321 E Main St.
The fundraiser will include cookies, brownies, breads, bars, krumkake and rosettes, according to an event description.
All proceeds will benefit SCAA, which is a non profit organization that financial assistance to small animals / Dane County residents with a pet requiring health service they cannot afford, according to its website.