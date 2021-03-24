Stoughton residents should have no fear. That’s because Vidar and Hans are back.
Local artists Gary Nauman and Nathan Peterson have officially unveiled the second issue in their comic book series, “Vidar & Hans vs. Bunzilla.”
The first issue, released last year, focused on the friendship between Vidar and Hans — a Viking and a troll with big dreams.
“Here’s a Viking and a troll hanging out in Stoughton,” Nauman said. “They want to be superheroes but there’s really not much going on. They are biding their time until something happens. And then in the last frame, you see this giant bunny.”
As the issue’s tagline says, “It’s all fun and games until a 50-foot bunny comes to town.”
And thank goodness it’s only fantasy, as Stoughton residents will recognize a lot of the story’s scenery, including the art gallery and opera house.
“I feel like the books almost double as a scavenger hunt,” Nauman said. “You could take them and go to downtown Stoughton and find all the places where the images show up.”
There are a few familiar faces, too. Nauman said that after the first issue, he and Peterson asked if anyone would want to be in the second issue – and got a lot of interest.
“We have a lot of real, live Stoughton people in the issue, it was really neat,” he said. “It added all these naturalistic Stoughton details that really helped the realism, but also had a fun factor.”
Despite the pandemic, Nauman said he and Peterson have enjoyed their collaboration and the creativity they share.
“It’s a mixing of fantasy elements and the natural world. It’s an activity that’s fun and doesn’t involve going somewhere. It can be done in a socially distanced way,” he said.
Their only real hurdle is printing.
“For a couple of guys who like to draw, raising money for the printing is the tricky part,” Nauman said, noting that they have started a Kickstarter campaign to help cover the cost. Customers can pre-order a copy of the comic there.
As for Nauman and Peterson, they are already working on their next issue, and the happiness it brings to readers.
“I want this comic to be a celebration of simple joy,” Nauman said. “The joys of a small town and its charm.”