Livsresie is hosting a presentation on a type of traditional Norwegian textile called coverlets, or åklær.
The virtual event titled, “Warmth and Color: Traditional Norwegian Coverlets” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Participants should register ahead at livsresie.org to save a spot and receive a link to the presentation.
The presentation will be led by Laurann Gilbertson, who is the chief curator at the Vesterheim Museum located in Decorah, Iowa. Gilbertson will discuss the history of wool coverlets, which were used for functional, decorative and ceremonial purposes.
The presentation will include many images from Vesterheim’s collection of coverlets as well as some from the Livereise.
As Stoughton Historical Society preserves the city’s past, it recognizes its own historic milestone.
The annual Syttende Mai Booster buttons – which have been a mainstay and collector’s item for the heritage festival – are now available for purchase.
Nearly every Saturday since May, a line formed outside Bill Amundson’s house similar to the lines outside of Best Buy on Black Friday.