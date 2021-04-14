Madison studio recognized for Livsreise design

Patrons explore the exhibits and installations at the Livsreise – Norwegian Heritage Center. The Madison-based design studio Zebradog recently received a bronze “Immersive Environments” award at the The Digital Signage Expo APEX Awards for its work on the center, which will celebrate its first year anniversary in May.

 Photo by Bill Fritsch

Livsresie is hosting a presentation on a type of traditional Norwegian textile called coverlets, or åklær.

The virtual event titled, “Warmth and Color: Traditional Norwegian Coverlets” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Participants should register ahead at livsresie.org to save a spot and receive a link to the presentation.

The presentation will be led by Laurann Gilbertson, who is the chief curator at the Vesterheim Museum located in Decorah, Iowa. Gilbertson will discuss the history of wool coverlets, which were used for functional, decorative and ceremonial purposes.

The presentation will include many images from Vesterheim’s collection of coverlets as well as some from the Livereise.

For more information, visit livsreise.org.

— Molly Carmichael