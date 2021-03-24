The history of textile art in Norway is set to be discussed during ‘Threads Of Tradition, Threads Of Change,’ later this month.
The virtual presentation facilitated through Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center is set from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 27.
Leading the presentation will be Sallie Anna Steiner, a folklorist who earned her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2019.
Steiner will outline how textile tradition has been a part of Norwegian culture for centuries. She will also talk about her research study with smett weavers in Sunnfjord, Norway, as well as her research with the refugee sewing group in Sunnfjord. Steiner will additionally discuss how various kinds of social forces from industrialization and urbanization to migration and immigration have impacted the development and practice of traditional textile arts.
For information or to pre-register for this Zoom event, visit livsreise.org/event.