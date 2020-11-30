Every night until Jan.1 people can visit Stoughton’s Rotary Park for a free holiday show.
The 200,000 LED lights are set to 25 tunes and start each night at 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St.
Participants can drive up to the park, tune their car radio to the low frequency radio channel of 88.5 FM, sit back and enjoy some holiday music and an unbelievable holiday light show.
The first Holiday Lights Display in 2011, had just over 23,250 LED lights set to five holiday songs.
This year it is dedicated to first responders and frontline workers and presented by the Stoughton Fire Department and the Stoughton Rotary.