Children up to 10 years old can get a free book from the Stoughton Public Library during a two-week span in March.
The library will hold a book giveaway during its business hours from Monday, March 8 to Saturday, March 20. Staff will hand out the books as a curbside pick-up.
No information is currently available on which books will be handed out, but the library’s website states that more information will be published on March 8, which is when people can first start to request the free children’s books. The library’s goal is to give away at least 300 books over the two weeks, the website states.
For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call 873-6281.