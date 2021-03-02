1,000 books before Kindergarten

Marissa Garfoot read at least 1,000 books before kindergarten as part of the 1,000 books program at Stoughton Public Library.

 Photo submitted

Children up to 10 years old can get a free book from the Stoughton Public Library during a two-week span in March.

The library will hold a book giveaway during its business hours from Monday, March 8 to Saturday, March 20. Staff will hand out the books as a curbside pick-up.

No information is currently available on which books will be handed out, but the library’s website states that more information will be published on March 8, which is when people can first start to request the free children’s books. The library’s goal is to give away at least 300 books over the two weeks, the website states.

For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call 873-6281.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.