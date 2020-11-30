Children up to 10 years old can get a free book from the Stoughton Public Library during a two-week span in December.
The library will hold a book giveaway during its business hours from Monday, Dec. 7, to Saturday, Dec. 19. Staff will hand out the books as a curbside pick-up.
No information is currently available on which books will be handed out, but the library’s website states that more information will be published on Dec. 7, which is when people can first start to request the free children’s books.
For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call 873-6281.