The Stoughton Public Library is challenging children, teens and adults to log extra reading hours this summer.
The library’s Summer Reading Program starts June 5 and goes through Aug. 14. Participants can log how many hours they read and be entered for a chance to win prizes as they reach their self-set reading milestones.
Reading can include newspaper articles, comic books, chapter books and even cookbooks.
Staff are strongly encouraging participants to use the online Beanstack.org website to log their reading. Paper logs will also be available at the library.
This year the library is offering a new activity challenge, Amanda Bosky, children’s librarian told the Hub. She said it is a reading challenge combined with an activity such as reading cookbooks or reading a book about a place you’d like to visit.
“We just want to exercise the reading muscles so that students keep the skills that they work on all year in school and also have fun while doing it,” Bosky said.
Prizes vary from food coupons, Eugsters Farm Market passes, gift certificates that benefit the Itty Bitty Bookstore on Main Street and animal pop up books. For the activity challenger winners the grand prizes are related to the challenger. For instance, if someone reads a cookbook the prize could be a tote full of cooking supplies, Bosky said.
Bosky also noted that participants and winners should plan to schedule a time to pick up their prizes at the library.
In 2017, 750 younger children and teens registered for the program for a combined 7,057 hours of reading.
For more information about the program, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.