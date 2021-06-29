After a transition from shut down, to curbside pick up, the Stoughton Public Library will resume normal hours starting July 8.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 8, the library will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
At that time, curbside pick up will be discontinued, according to a news release from the library. If patrons are concerned about entering the building, however, they should call library staff to inquire about accommodations.
During open hours resources such as computers, browsing, microfilm and a second story study room will be available. In the coming weeks, the library will gradually restore limited seating throughout the building, but indoor programs and events, including the use of the lower level Carnegie Meeting room, are not yet available.
Staff continue to recommend masks for all patrons over the age of five when using the library and free disposable masks are available at all service desks.
For information call the library at (608) 873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.