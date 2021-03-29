The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) has awarded Stoughton Public Library a grant as part of its new East Asia in Wisconsin library program.
The library purchased 23 books for children and teens about China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan or Hong Kong with the $205 grant, Amanda Bosky Children's Librarian wrote to the Hub in an email.
The CEAS program aims to augment library’s collections of East Asia-related materials, a university release states.
“This program is part of the center’s focus on promoting understanding of East Asian histories and cultures, and also aligns with the Wisconsin Idea mission of service to Wisconsin citizens beyond the boundaries of the classroom,” the release states.
Stoughton Public Library’s grant was one of 38 awarded to libraries across the state, totaling $32,765 in awards.
Staff purchased books such as "Grandfather's Journey" by Allen Say, "The Green Frogs" by Yumi Heo and "I Miss My Grandpa" by Jin Xiaojing.
For a full list of materials purchased through the grant, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.