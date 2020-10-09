The Stoughton Public Library will present a pair of programs this fall to help community members avoid false or misleading information online, an event description states.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Michael Edmonds, a retired librarian, will present a live virtual presentation titled “News, Fake News and Spin: Deciding Who to Trust in an Age of Disinformation,” in which he will examine bias, propaganda, fake news and filter bubbles, and how to recognize and challenge them.
The hour-long talk is based on a course he taught last winter at a Madison high school and a four-week class he is expected to offer in October at Madison Area Technical College, according to the event description.
Later, a recorded presentation by a University of Wisconsin-Madison Journalism professor titled "Deciding What's True in a Polarized Society,” will be aired on the library’s website stoughtonpubliclibrary.org and on Stoughton’s community cable channel, wsto.tv.
Michael Wagner, associate professor of journalism at UW-Madison, recorded the talk at WSTO studios. He reviewed his research on fake news, fact-checking and selective exposure to like-minded media outlets, and described the implications for democracy, according to the event description.
Edmonds is a retired librarian who spent over 35 years at the Wisconsin Historical Society, where he helped people of all ages and education levels locate and interpret information, according to the event description.
Registration is required for the live virtual presentation with Edmonds.
For information and to register, contact the library at 873-6281 or storef@stolib.org.