The Stoughton Public Library plans to re-open to the public for browsing next month, according to a library newsletter.
The date has not been finalized, but if COVID-19 positive cases continue to decline, the library plans to allow patrons to browse all collections, the newsletter stated. The library would limit the number of patrons in the building at any given time.
All seating in the library has been removed, and there will be a limited number of computers available for use along with copying, faxing and scanning services, according to the newsletter.
The library will continue to offer curbside pick up services and appointments will be available in the morning.
The open hours for browsing are expected to be in the afternoons and early evenings, the letter states.
Library director Jim Ramsey wrote in the letter that he is grateful for the patience and support from the community during the last year.
“When I took over as director a little more than two years ago, everyone told me how much this community values its public library,” he wrote. “Now, after more than a year steering our library through this global pandemic, I know this to be true.”