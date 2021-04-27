On Monday, May 17 Stoughtonites will celebrate Norwegian Independence Day, as well as the Stoughton Public Library’s reopening.
In an April 22 news release, library director Jim Ramsey announced the 304 S. Fourth St. facility will be open for services -- with restrictions -- starting at 1 p.m. May 17.
The library will look different, Ramsey wrote in the release, with limited hours, limited capacity and without seating.
This next phase in the reopening process is called “Library to go” because staff plan to operate with a transactional nature of library services.
“Because we need to limit capacity, and because we know that spending long periods in indoor spaces poses the greatest risk for COVID-19, we are asking people to limit their time spent in the building. For the time being, think of your trip to the library like a visit to the grocery store. Short visits are safest right now.”
Library hours will be 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All collections will be open for browsing, and the library will continue to offer curbside pick up appointments. Computers will also be available, preferably by appointment.
All patrons must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when in the library building, the news release states.
The news release states that staff of the library appreciate the patience and gratitude shown by the community over this last year as “we’ve seen our hopes and expectations continually dashed by this unrelenting pandemic.”
“Our spaces and our services will look very different for a while, but our core values remain unchanged: education, literacy, free access to information, and the creation of community,” he wrote.