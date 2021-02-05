Gobble Wobble food donation

Level Up Fitness invited people to do their own virtual walk/run and drop off non-perishable food items on their front porch for the 2020 Gobble Wobble event.

 Photo submitted

Level Up Fitness donated 293 pounds of food to the Stoughton Food Pantry for their annual Thanksgiving Day 5k Gobble Wobble run/walk, according to a January news release.

For the past five years on Thanksgiving, Level Up Fitness has held this community event to help others. This year and due to COVID-19, they were not able to hold an organized event, however, they still committed their efforts to assist families within the Stoughton area.

Organizers look forward to a “Gobble Wobble” on Thanksgiving Day in

2021!

