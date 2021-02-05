Level Up Fitness donated 293 pounds of food to the Stoughton Food Pantry for their annual Thanksgiving Day 5k Gobble Wobble run/walk, according to a January news release.
For the past five years on Thanksgiving, Level Up Fitness has held this community event to help others. This year and due to COVID-19, they were not able to hold an organized event, however, they still committed their efforts to assist families within the Stoughton area.
Organizers look forward to a “Gobble Wobble” on Thanksgiving Day in
2021!