The Conservation Club held their annual Kids Fisheree on Saturday, June 5. The catch and release event was geared toward children 14 years and under in addition to their families.
Organizers told the Hub around 30 children took part in the event throughout the morning, despite the hot temperatures.
"We thank the parents that brought their young children and participated with them," Karen Rupp wrote to the Hub in an email.
People could win prizes for the biggest fish. The event is meant to encourage families to get outdoors and enjoy nature.