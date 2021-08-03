For the past week the attention of City residents has been captivated by a dynamic, oversized, well traveled... beach ball.
The four-foot tall inflatable beach ball, coined Roly Poly Ole on Facebook, has made its way through the parks, backyards and people’s homes. It all started from a July 23 post in the Stoughton, WI Neighborhood group, “Hey! Is this huge ball yours? It’s at the end of Hyland now”.
From there the ball has been passed around to dozens of places and has been tattooed with hundreds of signatures. And although it has been popped more than once, residents and even the Stoughton Area EMS have taken time to repair it.
“No big planning committee, no discussion. It just happened because people are awesome,” JoAnn Dary wrote on Facebook with a picture slide show showing dozens of people posing with the ball.
And apparently the trend has caught on in other communities.
“Hey yall! My step dad caught wind that a giant beach ball was a trend in Stoughton. He wanted in on the fun! Go find the ball, sign it, and take your photo and tag it! #fortatkinsonbeachball” Sadi Pilgrim Selsing posted on Facebook.
Rumors are circulating that a second beach ball is making its way around town. Follow the beach ball and the fun on the Stoughton, WI Neighborhood group page on Facebook.