The Norweigan Historical Center is hosting a free event on the explorer Leif Erikson and Iver Kalnes--a man involved in establishing Leif Erikson Day.
The one-hour virtual event titled, “Iver Kalnes and the Leif Erikson Movement” will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The discussion will be led by Kalnes grandson, Ron Larson, who is an author and historian.
Larson will discuss his grandfather’s legacy and the significance behind Leif Erikson, who is believed to be the true European founder of America, according to the Livsreise website.
The event is limited to the first 100 registrants. To sign-up visit livsreise.org