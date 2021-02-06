Ron Larson

Ron Larson will virtually present “Iver Kalnes and the Leif Erikson movement" on Feb. 13.

The Norweigan Historical Center is hosting a free event on the explorer Leif Erikson and Iver Kalnes--a man involved in establishing Leif Erikson Day.

The one-hour virtual event titled, “Iver Kalnes and the Leif Erikson Movement” will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The discussion will be led by Kalnes grandson, Ron Larson, who is an author and historian.

Larson will discuss his grandfather’s legacy and the significance behind Leif Erikson, who is believed to be the true European founder of America, according to the Livsreise website.

The event is limited to the first 100 registrants. To sign-up visit livsreise.org

Did You Know?

Livsreise, the Norwegian Heritage Center in downtown Stoughton closed its doors in early December due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

At that time the tentative re-opening date was Feb. 2. The entire staff is now back in the building working on the annual cleaning of cases and artifacts, and has been working with schools for virtual learning events and planning for virtual speaker events. Livsreise will reopen to the public as soon as they receive direction from the CDC and Dane County Health that it is safe to do so, according to a news release.

For information visit livsreise.org or its Facebook page.