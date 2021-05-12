Late spring is always a great time to get outside, and it’s also a popular season for yard sales.
The Otis Sampson Stoughton American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., is bringing it all together with an open air market at the post from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The event, sponsored by Second Chance Animal Activists and SCAA Resale, is scheduled to feature crafters, artisans, direct sales, a flea market and animal rescues. For more information, call the post at 205-9090 or email alpost59@gmail.com.