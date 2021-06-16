Stoughton Health and an Evansville-based organization are teaming up to tackle health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community, starting with an informational session next week.
Mark Mellecker, Building A Safer Evansville (BASE) project coordinator, will host a virtual “Learn the facts: LGBTQ+” event at noon on Tuesday, June 22. The presenter will provide a basic explanation of some LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) terminology and why cetain slang is harmful.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on the “Classes and Events” tab. Participants will receive a class meeting link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact (608) 873-2356.