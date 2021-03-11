Madison Technical College Law enforcement instructor Kalvin Barrett is set to host a virtual community conversation on 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 on knowing your rights when you get pulled over.
Hosted by three Stoughton organizations Mosaicos, Eyes of Hope and Girls-2-Girls, the event is expected to cover topics such as newly driving teens, what happens when you are asked to step out of the car and driving curfew times. There is also expected to be a question and answer session.
To get the virtual link visit Mosaicos Facebook and find the event, “Know Your Rights.”
For information, visit mosaicos.us.