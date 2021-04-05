Young Easter egg hunters flocked to Kicks Unlimited Stoughton on Saturday, March 3, where hidden prizes were scattered throughout the martial arts studio’s improvised obstacle course. The event also featured board breaking and a prize wheel, providing an additional opportunity to obtain the treat-filled eggs.
Kicks Unlimited Stoughton hosts Easter egg hunt
- Justin Loewen Hub correspondent
