Martial arts students displayed their skill and athleticism in a bid to win helpings of candy during the first “Kick or Treat” Halloween event at Kicks Unlimited Stoughton on Saturday, Oct. 31. Held in the martial arts studio’s parking lot, the event featured a series of trials including board breaking, a limbo bar and kick challenges.
Obituaries
Earl W. Anderson Jr, 80, of Poplar Grove, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Oct.19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Stoughton to Regina and Earl Anderson Sr.
Carol C. Langston, age 64, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Ann Nelson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens. She was born on June 24, 1930, in Plover, to Joseph and Anna (Blaske) Hojnacki.