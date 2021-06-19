If you’ve ever observed a sailboat on a body of water from afar, it’s movements have probably appeared swift and effortless.
But there’s more to sailing than meets the eye, as there’s obstacles the boat can encounter lurking beneath the water’s surface.
On Lake Kegonsa, a sailboat might run into large rocks just 100 feet off Quam Point. And while the winds propelling a sailboat can seem calm, those circumstances can quickly change, Henri Dutily told the Hub on a sailboat ride in June. The pointers, he said, are important tips for new sailors to know and something the Lake Kegonsa Sailing Club is happy to share.
Henry and his wife Kathy are veteran members of the club, and on Saturday, June 12, it held an open house to initiate the start of the 2021 boating season.
The club, which has been in existence for nearly two decades, has around 50 members of all skill levels. And you don’t even have to own a boat, commodore Brad Wagner told the Hub.
“We always have people who are looking for crew to help sail,” he said with a laugh.
The club’s goal is to create a safe, fun environment for people to sail on Lake Kegonsa and beyond, Wagner said. There are educational aspects, and events like Vanishan night where sailors light up their boats, as well as races each Thursday and Sunday in the summer.
During the free sailboat ride, which was offered to anyone who showed up during the open house, Henry described the inconsistency and fierceness of the wind, right after it suddenly shifted by about 45 degrees, causing the sails to whip around. He said when you look out to the horizon if the surface of the water appears dark, it means the wind has picked up. A lighter shade of blue indicates the water is calm, he said.
In 2002, Dan Zarnsdorff, who is an experienced sailor, went around to any house that he saw with a sailboat and dropped off a flyer to form the club. Today, the majority of the members have been with the club for its entirety. The annual fee is $50, and after sailing events, most members spend time socializing at a local bar or restaurant.
The members have become close friends, Wagner said, and all enjoy teaching others about the silent sport.
“We teach them about lake topography, each lake has their own structure,” Wagner said. “Boat specific stuff and how to sail each type of boat successfully, and then it is as small as where you should be sitting to balance the boat and sail trim, which affects how you move through the water.”
Wagner has traveled the world sailing, including being a captain for sailboats down in the Caribbean and for five years helmed a 40 foot boat in a national Key West race. There are members of the club who live half the year on a sailboat, and one member is part of the US National Team. Some members just enjoy weekends on local lakes.
Wagner’s wife taught him how to sail 20 years ago, and his first trip was on Lake Kegonsa.
“We went from my house on Colladay Point over to the state park to have a picnic,” he said. “I was so green, we got to the state park and we had no dock lines, no anchor, we had nothing. So we turned around and sailed all the way back. That trip took almost all day and now I could do that in less than an hour.”
But that is what hooked him. And now he wants to share those experiences, which he said are often hard to explain.
“It is the fresh air, being out on the water, it is harnessing the power of the wind to make your boat go,” he said. ”It is just a great thing to be out on the lake doing it.”