Resident Dominique Johnson said that for the second year in a row, she hopes to create a Juneteenth celebration and make everyone feel represented in the City of Stoughton.
Hosted by three local organizations Itty Bitty Bookstore, Mosicos, and Eyes of Hope Stoughton Inc., the Juneteenth celebration is a family friendly event that will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Chorus Public House, 154 West Main St.
Johnson of Itty Bitty Bookstore told the Hub she is grateful for the opportunity to help plan this event for the second year in a row in conjunction with two area nonprofits.
“I wholeheartedly believe it is necessary for all people to see themselves represented and celebrated within their community,” she wrote to the Hub on Facebook.
The Stoughton event will have stations set up around the room with activities for families of all ages. There is expected to be free food, a scavenger hunt, poetry slam, a bandana block printing station and a watercolor table.
The scavenger hunt will focus on poems and art made by Black artists, Laura Roeven, Eyes of Hope director said. And the wishing station will be an opportunity for people to write down their wishes for the city, and the words will be made into a community quilt.
At Chorus Public House, participants can expect to see a centralized image used during the event created by sixth grader Brandy Shiner.
Roeven said Shiner took two weeks to perfect the image, after doing research. She described it as having a red, green and blue Juneteenth flag with the words Juneteenth written across the image, and a face in the letter “J” and a solidarity fist in the “N.”
Shiner said she is most excited to see Stoughton celebrate Black history.
“It is exciting to see people be happy about their ancestry,” she told the Hub.
Roeven said that in future years, she hopes other organizations and community members will become involved, and help celebrate Juneteenth in Stoughton.
“This event is to say that in Stoughton we welcome the Black community. I see this as an inclusive, fun, offering for all of Stoughton, but especially to welcome diversity in our town,” Roeven said.