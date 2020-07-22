125 years ago - 1895
• About noon last Saturday a break occurred at Lyon’s Mill in Dunkirk, damaging the same to the extent of about $200. Work was at once commenced on repairs and everything will soon be in running order.
• Purses for the July 4 races aggregate $700. Good horses will be there and good sport is assured.
• The Diamond Garment Company will arrive in Stoughton the first week in July. They organize schools and teach dressmaking.
• City Clerk W. C. Hegelmeyer is visiting our people in the capacity of census taker. The first question he asks is your name, the next question in your age. As a rule women hate to divulge that information, but under pressure of a twenty-five dollar fine, Mr. Hagelmeyer will get the correct age of every old maid in town, if there happens to be in Stoughton.
• It is reported that a band of regulars have been organizing in this city with the intention of visiting summary punishment upon wife beaters, and the next person guilty of the offense will be treated to a dose of tar and feathers. It is claimed that there are no less than five wife beaters in this city, and the boys who have taken matters in hand are determined to put a stop to this devilish work. They are tired of waiting for tardy legal justice and are mean business in the future.
75 years ago - 1945
• The Stoughton Canning Company will start Monday to cut peas, which means the canning plant at Stoughton will hardly get into heavy production until July 5. Twenty-two Mexicans have arrived and 26 more are expected Saturday to do the work of the canning company in the field.
• A separate defense command has been set off for Tokyo because the city expects to be isolated when the American invade Japan.
• The Melaas homestead which has been in the possession of the Melaas family for more than 101 years passed to the ownership of Andrew Sime Friday.
• The extended program of store importavement that has been in progress at Aselson Hardware has been so gradual that the transition to modern etablissement with entirely new fixtures , display tables and adjustable shelving commands more than passing news attention.
• John Hofstad, Oak Street, received a telegram from his sister, Mrs. Lydia Olsoin, of Sthorladen, Norway, informing him that their father died April 22, 1944. The other families were well, according to the message. This is the first word Mr. Hofstad has had from his family since the outbreak of the war.
50 years ago - 1970
• Work schedule at the Highway Trailer plants in Stoughton and Edgerton remains in doubt. Some Stoughton area employees received letters reported to have announced a curtailment of production pending possible sale of the company. The executive office in Edgerton refused to return calls regarding the sale and status of the Stoughton plant.
• For the second time in less than two months, Stoughton area waters have claimed the life of a young boy. Three-year-old Thomas C. Franke, who was vacationing with his family at Lake Kegonsa, drowned Saturday afternoon when he apparently fell off a pier while playing. Born Nov. 1 1966, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Franke, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
• Beginning Thursday, July 30, the Stoughton Community Hospital will offer a rehabilitation clinic on a monthly basis, consisting of occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. This new clinic hopes to help disabled people become more independent with a proper program of rehabilitation.
• Richard W. Johnson, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell V. Johnson, route 1, died Thursday night after the tractor he was driving overturned and rolled against a power pole. Born April 11, 1958 at Stoughton, he would have been in seventh grade in junior high school in the fall.
• Uniroyal, Inc. set a new record in sales during the second quarter and first half of 1970 but net income declined compared with a year ago when profits were at an all-time high, George L. Vila, chairman and president, reported to the Hub.
25 years ago - 1995
• A $7.5 million addition for remodeling Stoughton High School was unveiled Monday by a broad-based committee studying the long-term needs of the school since late last year. Committee chair and school board vice-president Rick Lane emphasized the proposal is preliminary and likely will undergo changes as it is scrutinized by the foul board and community. The proposal calls for the construction of a 41,000-square-foot classroom addition on the south side of the school consisting of more than a dozen classrooms and labs ($2.83 million); a 14,400-square-foot firehouse housing two full-sized basketball courts ($936,000 and an 85,00-square foot lecture/multi-purpose complex housing a new autodirium and two large lecture rooms ($760,320).
• The Stoughton Board of Education refused to release superintendent Matt Gibson from his contract Monday, Instead, the board told Gibson before releasing him, it expected to be compensated for expenses the Stoughton school district will incur to hire a new superintendent. The Elmbrook School District in suburban Milwaukee voted 7-0 June 27 to hire GIbson as its new superintendent, contingent up his contract release by the Stoughton school board.
• School board member Kathleen Edwards wants to reduce the size of the Stoughton Board of Education from nine to seven, saying the change would save time and money. “We keep hearing of a top-down reduction of positions … well maybe it's time we start with ourselves,” she said.
• Residents are breathing easier this week after a brutal heat wave gave way to more sensible temperatures and lower humidity over the weekend. Scorching temperatures and tropical humidity reached dangerous levels during a four-day stretch from Wednesday through Saturday. The thermometer climbed above the 100-degree mark last Thursday as the area sweltered through what is thought to have been the hottest week since the drought summer of 1988.
10 years ago - 2010
• A Jefferson developer was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison and placed on five year probation in connection with defrauding Evergreen State bank, 207 Forrest St., out of $4 million. Brian S. Johnson, 52, of Jefferson Developments, had been a successful developer for years and despite having financial problems continued to obtain loans from the First National Bank of Stoughton before it was renamed Evergreen Bank.
• Five fire departments joined Stoughton to battle an early morning blaze that erupted in an air handling system at Uniroyal before dawn Tuesday, Firefighters were still at the scene doing cleanup at 8 a.m. after getting the call around 4 a.m. A preliminary investigation points to spontaneous combustion in filter material, said Scott Wager, deputy fire chief and fire marshal with the Stoughton Fire Department.
• The City Council is seeking input from the Dane County transportation planners to review commuter bus service to Madison and transit service but has not set a meeting date. “It's important for us to be aware of our options,” said Rodney Scheel, Stoughton's planning and development director, as the Regional Transit Authority begins to draw up transportation plans.
• Stoughton’s new superintendent was already making the rounds in the district Tuesday, getting acquainted with staff and checking out his new school district. The Stoughton Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to hire TIm Onsager to replace Mary Gavigan, who announced in March she was leaving for the Whitefish Bay School District. Onsager is leaving his position as DeForest High School principal, a job he’s held since September, 2002.
• A Madison-based animal rights group has a bacon, er, beef with an event planned at the Stoughton Fair this year. Pig wrestling -- an event last year at the fair for the first time -- is being challenged by the Madison-based Alliance For Animals, who wrote a letter to the Stoughton Fair Board May 29, asking them to call off the event.