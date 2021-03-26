The annual meeting of the Jug Prairie Cemetery Association will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
It is at the Brooklyn Township Hall, 400 W. Main St., Brooklyn.
Originally registered as the “Brooklyn Cemetery,” the three and a half Jug Prairie cemetery grounds were built on land purchased from the state of Wisconsin in 1883, according to the Town of Brooklyn website.
Jug Prairie Cemetery is the resting place for American veterans who’ve served in wars dating back to 1812 and the cemetery holds many family members, friends, and neighbors of people all around the area, the Town website states.
For information, contact Jug Prairie Cemetery Association secretary Queenie Arndt at (608)-835-3135.