The District 6 Holstein Breeders held their 17 annual Holstein Futurity contest in conjunction with the District 6 Holstein Show at the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe on July 28.
Out of 62 animals entered three years ago as calves, seven 3 year old cows came back and participated in this year’s contest. Pictured from left are Kinslee, Jaxson, Nicole and Tony Brewer representing Glenn-Ann Holsteins, Albany; Chris Gransee sponsoring the $250 second prize on behalf of Chris Gransee Hoof Trimming, Evansville; the second place entry, Glenn-Ann Bryant Phayedra led by Nick Sarbacker; first place entry Ziems Jacoby Los Angles-ET exhibited by Tim Ziemba and Josh York, Stoughton; and Anne Schultz, Monroe, representing Compeer Financial, the sponsor of the $500 first prize award.