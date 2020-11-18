On the corner of State Street and the Capitol Square last summer, people could grab a beer and some food, and spend their Wednesday evening enjoying free jazz by local performers.
For the first time since opening in 1993, nonprofit Jazz at Five canceled its 2020 summer performances for the safety of performers and patrons during the pandemic. But the Stoughton-based nonprofit, which aims to support jazz and young musicians, received a $10,000 COVID-19 relief grant which it expects to use for a virtual concert trial run.
The grant comes from the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program launched by Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Administration, which would distribute money to organizations within cultural disciplines like dance, music, theatre and visual arts. Since the overall cancellation of large gatherings in March, Wisconsin’s arts, music and entertainment sector has been financially struggling, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.
The nonprofit plans to use the money for the equipment, space and performers that would go into creating three to five livestreams. Jazz at Five has yet to choose a streaming platform, but the performances are expected to take place sometime between now and March 2021, board member Ken Johnson told the Hub.
Johnson said he envisions the livestreams looking as close to a normal show as possible — there would be a professional stage that is large enough for musicians to physically distance themselves from one another. The performers would be able to enjoy themselves on stage while audiences view from their own homes.
Jazz at Five’s business model depends on sponsorships to fund events and pay musicians, Johnson said. With over half of its money coming from sponsors, the success of the livestreams is contingent on whether or not companies are still willing to sponsor a virtual event.
Johnson said these live streams will be used to gauge the interest sponsors have in funding a virtual series for 2021. The grant is only enough to cover the first few livestreams, so sponsors will be needed if this is how Jazz at Five chooses to replace their summer performance series.
At live performance series, sponsors may have a table set up to interact with and advertise to the large crowds on State Street. Johnson is unsure if companies are willing to support without this element.
“But let me tell you, if it goes another year, it would be really hard. I mean, our sponsors aren’t sponsoring because there is no event,” Johnson said.
For now, there are no in-person plans for 2021, but Johnson hopes sponsors like the livestreams so Jazz at Five can sustain itself and pay performers until live music events are safe.
For information, follow Jazz at Five on social media or check out their website jazzatfive.org.