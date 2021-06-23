The Stoughton Area Senior Center is sponsoring a phone-in internet class for “complete beginners.”
The free session, set for 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, will cover the basics: an introduction to internet devices, where to borrow tablets and laptops, where to find free and low-cost wireless internet (Wi-Fi), buttons on internet devices, and common uses such as ordering groceries and making medical appointments. Later, there will be time for questions.
People are asked to register in advance by calling Hollee at the senior center at 608-873-8585.