Chili lovers can support local restaurants and simultaneously fill their bellies during the city’s inaugural chili cook off.
Beginning January 25, participants can order chili from eight participating restaurants through dine in, carry out or delivery.
Organizers will collect votes on who has the best tasting chili until the end of day on Sunday, Feb. 7.
People can vote on the “Taste of Stoughton” Facebook page, as well as at participating restaurants with a QR code.
The participating restaurants are BBG's, Deaks Pub and Grill, El Rio Grande, Main Street Kitchen, Pancake Cafe, Tailgater's of Stoughton, Viking Brew Pub and Viking Lanes.
For information, visit tasteofstoughton.com.