A Stoughton organization is seeking to to educate the public on human trafficking during two virtual presentations starting in October.
StoughtonCARES, along with six other Dane County Coalitions, is offering two virtual presentations at 6:30-7:45 p.m. Oct. 7, and then 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Ron Heinrich from SlaveFree Madison is expected to be the guest speaker on Oct. 7. Then on Nov. 11, Theresa Flores, author of “Slave Across the Street” is expected to be the guest speaker.
The Oct. 7 presentation is set to address the trafficking of youth, and the ways traffickers identify, manipulate and control those that they exploit. Red flags that are indicative of grooming (the process by which a trafficker gains the trust of someone they plan to exploit) and trafficking will be discussed at the meeting, according to the release.
Given the nature of the material being presented at this event it is suggested that attendees be 15 years of age or older, according to the event.
The virtual link to both of these presentations can be found on StoughtonCARES website stoughtoncares.org.
“(Human trafficking) is the fastest growing illegal activity worldwide with estimates in 2014 that 19 million people were being trafficked globally accounting for 150 billion dollars of net profit,” a StoughtonCARES news release states.
In Wisconsin every county has reported sex trafficking, and an estimated 300,000 youth being affected in the U.S, the release states.