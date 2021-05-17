Children in grades 4-6 can learn how to practice safe habits while home alone with a Stoughton Health program next week.
From 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Stoughton Health will host a Safe@Home program at its Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B. During the program, children will learn safe habits and prevent unsafe situations, as well as learn what to do with power failures, weather emergencies or injuries or illness with a Safe Sitter First Aid chart.
Program registration is required, and costs $25 for each attendee. Children should bring a water bottle along with them to the program.
Attendees can register for the seminar by going to stoughtonhealth.com and visiting the “Classes and Events,” under the “Wellness” tab. Interested people can also call Stoughton Health at (608) 877-3485 to register or receive more information.