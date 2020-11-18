Stoughton Yoga is running an online holiday market Nov. 21 through Dec. 6, and all proceeds will go toward wellness programs for the Stoughton community.
Online shopping begins Nov. 21 through the www.stoughtonyoga.org
Item pick-up will be Dec. 11 and 12 at the Stoughton Yoga studio, 101 Silverado Drive. Curbside pick-up will be an available option.
Flaky Jo’s Pastries LLC holiday cookies and cookie decorating kits will be for sale. Also available for purchase is a healthy baked goods by local whole foods baker, Carola Breckbill. There will be a few other surprises perfect for holiday gift giving, according to a Stoughton Yoga news release.
For information, visit Stoughton Yoga’s website at stoughtonyoga.org.