While 2020 has brought many event cancellations, the annual holiday light display will go on as usual.
Opening night is set for 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St. It will be up on display through New Year’s Day Jan. 1, 2021.
This year’s display is presented by the Stoughton Fire Department and the Stoughton Rotary Club and has over 200,000 LED lights set to over 25 holiday favorites on 88.5 FM.
Participants can drive up to the park, tune their car radio to the low frequency radio channel, sit back and enjoy some beautiful holiday music and an unbelievable holiday light show.
When former Fire Chief Marty Lamers created the Holiday Lights Display nearly 10 years ago in 2011, the display had just over 23,250 LED lights set to five holiday songs.
“The display is being dedicated to all the wonderful first responders and frontline workers that mean so much to us all…any even more so in this unprecedented year,” an event description states.