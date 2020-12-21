LakeView Church
In person Christmas Eve services - limited to 100 people
3-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
Reservations required
An in-person Christmas Eve service for all ages. Seating is limited to 100 from the LakeView Church family (for social distancing and covid-safety).
Christ The King Community Church
Candlelight service
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
New Year’s Eve celebration
6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 31
Join the church for dinner and a time of worship. The church will also have a game night and enjoy good company and prayerfully enter 2021
Ezra Church
Christmas Eve celebration
4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
Pick up a Christmas Eve Box with everything you need to follow along and join in a virtual celebration.
Covenant Lutheran Church
Virtual Christmas Eve celebration
4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
Please prepare for the service by having your own elements of bread and wine/juice. Also, please have a candle ready for the candle lighting part of the service.
Christ Lutheran Church
Drive in services
3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27
Stoughton United Methodist Church
Virtual Christmas services
4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 is the Christmas Eve service
5-8 p.m. Christmas Eve Journey
10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17
St. Ann Catholic Parish
In-person Christmas Services
4 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
8 and 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25
A musical prelude will begin 15 minutes before each Mass and the Dec. 24 4 p.m. mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page and available on YouTube.
Good Shepherd by the Lake
There will be no in-person worship or live feed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Christmas Eve Service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by noon on the 24th, and a Christmas Day devotion will be posted by 9:00 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Stoughton Baptist Church
In person Christmas Eve service
7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23