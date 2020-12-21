150 Christmases at First Lutheran (copy)

Churches in Stoughton have combination of virtual, drive-thru and in person services for the 2020 holidays.

 Scott De Laruelle Unified Newspaper Group

LakeView Church

In person Christmas Eve services - limited to 100 people

3-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

Reservations required

An in-person Christmas Eve service for all ages. Seating is limited to 100 from the LakeView Church family (for social distancing and covid-safety).

Christ The King Community Church

Candlelight service

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

New Year’s Eve celebration

6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 31

Join the church for dinner and a time of worship. The church will also have a game night and enjoy good company and prayerfully enter 2021

Ezra Church

Christmas Eve celebration

4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

Pick up a Christmas Eve Box with everything you need to follow along and join in a virtual celebration.

Covenant Lutheran Church

Virtual Christmas Eve celebration

4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

Please prepare for the service by having your own elements of bread and wine/juice. Also, please have a candle ready for the candle lighting part of the service.

Christ Lutheran Church

Drive in services

3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27

Stoughton United Methodist Church

Virtual Christmas services

4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 is the Christmas Eve service

5-8 p.m. Christmas Eve Journey

10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

St. Ann Catholic Parish

In-person Christmas Services

4 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

8 and 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25

A musical prelude will begin 15 minutes before each Mass and the Dec. 24 4 p.m. mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page and available on YouTube.

Good Shepherd by the Lake

There will be no in-person worship or live feed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Christmas Eve Service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by noon on the 24th, and a Christmas Day devotion will be posted by 9:00 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Stoughton Baptist Church

In person Christmas Eve service

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23