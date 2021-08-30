Historical society, SVP team up for ‘Whispers at the Museum’ Sept. 11

In 2019, the Stoughton Historical Society and Stoughton Village Players teamed up for historical reenactments at Riverside Cemetery with a program called “Whispers from the Grave.”
After a two-year hiatus, the “mannequins” are coming back to life.
Joining forces again, the two volunteer groups will present “Whispers at the Museum” at the society’s main museum on 324 S. Page Street, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. There guests can expect many volunteer “mannequins” to explain the area’s historical facts and interesting tales to guests.
Tours are scheduled for every 10 minutes, said the historical society’s Nancy Hagen, who said the original event two years ago had a great turnout, many positive comments and “was not only interesting but fun.” She said in an email to the Hub that bringing the event indoors to the Stoughton Historical Museum “takes bad weather out of the equation and still provides plenty of space for participants.”
The fundraiser will help support the two volunteer organizations. Tickets sold at the door for $10 for adults; children under 12 will be free. Masks will be required.
The museum will close for the 2021 season on Sept. 4. , though private tours are available upon request and volunteer availability. For more information, visit stoughtonhistoricalsociety.org.