The Stoughton Senior Center is hosting a series of Hardanger classes with instructor Donna M. Olson, starting next month.
The sessions are set to run from 8:15-10:15 a.m. on consecutive Wednesdays from Sept. 1 through Nov. 3. According to the center's newsletter, classes designed for beginners through experienced stitchers of this thread count Norwegian technique.
Kits will be available from the instructor for all levels for $25-$35, and include fabric, thread, needles and pattern. The cost for the class is $25.
People are asked to register by Aug. 25 by calling 608-873-8585.