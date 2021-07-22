Spruce up your home or your wardrobe next weekend, while giving back to the Stoughton community.
Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, 1860 U.S. Hwy. 51, will hold its annual three-day rummage sale from Thursday, July 29, to Saturday, July 31. On July 29 and 30, the event will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, and on July 31, the sale will go from 7-11 a.m.
The proceeds raised from the rummage sale will go to support needs in the Stoughton community, an event description posted on the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce website states. Good Shepherd works in the community with initiatives such as its partnership with Kegonsa Elementary School where it provides backpacks in the fall for students, gives monthly donations to the Stoughton Area Food Pantry and helps support the monthly Our Daily Bread Community Meal along with four other Stoughton-area Lutheran churches, St. Ann’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd’s website states.
For more information about the rummage sale, visit goodshepherdbythelake.org or call (608) 873-5924.