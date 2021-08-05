Aligning Stars Theatre, with the support of Stoughton Parks and Recreation will be producing Godspell in the park this month.
The popular show with music composed by Stephen Schwartz who wrote the music for Wicked, is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 at 7 p.m. with a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Veterans Park, 625 Page St.
Staff encourage participants to bring a blanket or chairs as seats will not be provided. Picnics are welcome and some concessions will be available at the performance. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
“This will be the community’s first live theatre event in nearly 18 months,” DeeDee Bouzek wrote to the Hub in a news release. “Godspell is a timeless tale of building a community of love, forgiveness and friendship. The group felt this was a perfect show to bring the group together after a year of isolation.”
The cast includes nearly 30 adults and teenagers from the Stoughton and McFarland communities. It is lead by Connor Roisum and Sean McGlynn.
The production is directed by DeeDee Bouzek, choreographed by Natalie Norlin and Clove Rewey and musical directed by Bergen Gardner, Bryan Wendt and Katelyn Curtin.
Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com and at the park.
For more information call Bouzek at 608-658-0462.