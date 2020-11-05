Join the Stoughton Public Library for discussions of the 2020-2021 University of Wisconsin-Madison Go Big Read selection, “Parkland: Birth of a Movement,” by Dave Cullen.
Virtual events are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 1 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 18. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Published one year after the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the book offers “an intimate, deeply moving account of the extraordinary teenage survivors who became activists and pushed back against the NRA and Congressional leaders, inspiring millions of Americans to join their grassroots movement,” according to a description. Cullen is the New York Times bestselling author of “Columbine.”
To register, visit: bit.ly/gbrparkland and scroll down to the “Book Discussions” section to select a discussion date/time, then “Sign Up/Register” at the lower part of the page.
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.