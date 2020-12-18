Organizers of Stoughton’s Blessing Box, 1548 Lincoln Ave., are planning to tape a gift card from a local restaurant or store for patrons each day for the rest of the month.
Erin and Ryan Horrisberger, along with friends, created the Blessing Box nearly a year ago that is mounted outside of the Horrisbergers’ home. The box, roughly three feet high and two feet deep, is stuffed with donated items available to anyone who walks by.
The box can include toothpaste, paper towels, shampoo, body wash, spaghetti, beans chili, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, baby food and even knitted mittens. A Dec. 9 Facebook post encourages people who would benefit from the gift card to take one this season, and to donate a card with $10 on it.
“We know this isn’t going to save the Titanic from sinking, but it’s intended to be a little something to support our great Stoughton restaurants/stores and help LOVE on folks who are having a harder time in this storm,” the post reads.