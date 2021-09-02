Spirited gatherings are anticipated as the new Ghost Light Lounge prepares to open later this month. following summer renovations at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
A pair of grants helped finance the $90,000 project in time for the start of the 2021-22 concert season, split between renovation work and new furnishings and equipment in the remodeled first-floor space that formerly housed Stoughton City Hall.
Opera House director Bill Brehm said beverages and snack concessions, along with comfortable seating within community and performance spaces, are expected to be ready when blues guitarist Albert Cummings amps up the season’s start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Brehm said the expansion realizes a vision begun a decade ago and whose fruition will benefit guests while providing a vital new revenue stream via concessions to help secure the historic venue’s future.
“It’s the beginning of an exciting new period for the opera house and I think people will see that when they come and visit for a show,” he told the Hub.
Concessions will include light snacks, such as chips, nuts and cookies, and beverages, including soft drinks and regional beer, wine and cider, said Brehm, who advised that consuming food or drink will be limited to the lounge to help protect restoration work in the theater space.
Renovations have gone well, other than an iffy on-time delivery of new couches, he said, a supply problem many consumers have experienced during the pandemic. Guests to the lounge, who must have a ticket for a day’s show to enter, will have their pick of other comfortable furnishings, even if that shipment is delayed, he said.
During a show, if patrons take a break from seats in the main hall, the installation of video monitors and an audio system in the lounge will enable a live feed from the theater, Brehm said, adding that the lounge will be open during intermission, too.
Brehm said he’s thankful for support by the Opera House Board and City Council, but credits most the leadership of Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley, whose initiation of a strategic plan for the Opera House provided a forum for Brehm to demonstrate the benefits of expansion.
“It was increasingly difficult to have a performing arts space combined with a municipal administrative space,” Brehm recounted for the Hub, adding that concessions are “a primary way that most performing arts venues pull in revenues.
“We had nowhere to expand in terms of concessions or other possible stuff that you would expect to see in a performance arts space,” Brehm said.
In some fortunate timing in fall 2018, rather than demolishing its building at 207 S. Forrest St., McFarland State Bank instead donated the property (valued at $1.5 million) to the city for municipal purposes. That led to City Hall’s move in April 2019 and traction for the Opera House expansion plan.
Swadley said creation of new revenue opportunities “provides a more sustainable future for southern Wisconsin’s most charming theater.”
“The ability to enhance the experience for Opera House guests is critical, as the Opera House is one of the economic engines for our downtown,” he told the Hub.
Turning to the lounge experience, Brehm two features might impress visitors most — the absence of 1990s-era decor from the previous office space, and the 10-foot bar fashioned from two salvaged pianos, making it “a literal piano bar,” he said.
Like most performance venues, the opera house will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to the building, Brehm said. Masks will be required everywhere except for inside the lounge, where they’ll be optional.
Brehm explained that the lounge’s name borrows from the theater tradition to keep a lamp lit at center stage when no shows are in progress. Depending on one’s references for that history, the light either appeases the ghosts that are thought to inhabit many theaters, or it keeps them at bay.
Or the light simply serves the practical purpose of helping stagehands to avoid a stumble into an orchestra pit when theaters are otherwise dark.
Brehm said primary contributors to the renovation’s design and completion were Tom Matson of Matson Custom Homes, Mari Johnson of Kessenich’s and Paul Novotny of County Line Design, who built the piano bar.
Ticket sales for the 2021-22 season began Aug. 16 for Friends of the Opera House and on Aug. 30 for the general public. For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com.